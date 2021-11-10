171 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $230.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.11 and a 52-week high of $231.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

