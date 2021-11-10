1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $485,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

