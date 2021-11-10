1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,384,030 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of EOG Resources worth $200,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $200,355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $381,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

