1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $583.65 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,396 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Facebook worth $583,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Facebook stock opened at $335.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average is $342.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

