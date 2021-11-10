1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 209,378 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,422,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,378 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $343,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

