1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 233,497 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,944,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233,497 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $489,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,595,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after acquiring an additional 567,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 88.11%.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

