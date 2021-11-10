19,938 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 619.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

