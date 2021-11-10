1World (1WO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,123.00

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, 1World has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $4.79 million and approximately $14,123.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

1World Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.