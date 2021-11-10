$2.65 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce $2.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.99. The Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE:THG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,353. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $108.96 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

