20,222 Shares in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. UBS Group AG increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.48. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $671.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 41.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Equities analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MetroCity Bankshares Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

