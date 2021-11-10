206 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,732 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,557.51 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,481.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,424.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

