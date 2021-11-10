2,075,480 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,075,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,283,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 6,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,048. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.