$21.07 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will post $21.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.38 billion and the highest is $21.64 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $20.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $81.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,139. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $114.69 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

