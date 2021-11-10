23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 13.25, but opened at 12.89. 23andMe shares last traded at 13.55, with a volume of 13,118 shares traded.

ME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 9.48.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.