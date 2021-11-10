24,313 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Newmont by 931.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Newmont stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

