$25.00 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to announce sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 352.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $61.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $62.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.08. 40,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a market cap of $496.32 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

