250,000 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

IAS opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

