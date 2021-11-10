2,756 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MRC Global stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $680.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98.
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.
About MRC Global
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
