2,756 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $680.33 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

