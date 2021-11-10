$288.95 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $288.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 20.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jack in the Box by 29.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,908. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

