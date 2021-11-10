$289.31 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce sales of $289.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.80 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $175.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $997.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 1,520,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.03.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 977,468 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $12,716,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

