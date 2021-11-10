$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.09 billion and the lowest is $2.96 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. 2,344,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,752. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.