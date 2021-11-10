$3.23 EPS Expected for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.49. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 115.1% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $154.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.91. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

