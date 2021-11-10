$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. 2,773,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.74%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

