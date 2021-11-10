300,000 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000.

Shares of IPVI opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

