30,955 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after purchasing an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

