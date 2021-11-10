3,677 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

