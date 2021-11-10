$4.68 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $4.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $910,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $16.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.53 million to $17.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.17 million to $27.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Blink Charging stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 3.70. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blink Charging by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blink Charging by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.