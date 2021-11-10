41,000 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after acquiring an additional 93,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Innospec by 115.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $363,456,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.11. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.56 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. CL King lowered their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

