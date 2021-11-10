4,158 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMO. Cowen cut Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

RMO stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Analysts forecast that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Romeo Power Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

