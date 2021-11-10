4,225 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after purchasing an additional 631,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 365,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.37. 13,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,427. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

