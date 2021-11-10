46,650 Shares in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 46,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 393,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 75,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

