490 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.