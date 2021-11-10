$5.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to report sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.35 billion and the lowest is $5.14 billion. Braskem reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year sales of $19.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Braskem.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. Braskem has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 122,367 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

