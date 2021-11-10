575 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

