$6.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $6.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.99 billion and the lowest is $6.66 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.85 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.02 billion to $33.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,935. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.82. The firm has a market cap of $421.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $192.81 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.