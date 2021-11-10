$6.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $6.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $24.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.36 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $28.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 170,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

