6,627 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 998,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after buying an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,057,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 90,034.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 459,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

