$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

