$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
