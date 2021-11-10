$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $72.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $73.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95. Camtek has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

