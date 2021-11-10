7,903 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,903 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $10.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $657.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,522. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $313.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

