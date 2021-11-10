884 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.35. The company had a trading volume of 171,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,103,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The firm has a market cap of $446.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.96.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.