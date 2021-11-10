8PAY Market Cap Hits $602,822.67 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $602,822.67 and $410,031.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00075873 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00078287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,389.66 or 0.99912187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.27 or 0.07034480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020422 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

