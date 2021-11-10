99,221 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 99,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.89. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

