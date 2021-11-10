AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AAON has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,939. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

