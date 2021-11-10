AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
AAON has increased its dividend payment by 46.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AAON has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AAON to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,939. AAON has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of AAON worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
