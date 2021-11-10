AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. 3,328,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,527. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

