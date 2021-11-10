Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 32,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 725,936 shares.The stock last traded at $24.15 and had previously closed at $23.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

