Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ABSI stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,188. Absci has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29.

ABSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

