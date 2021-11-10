Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 23.2%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s share price was down 23.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 4,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 138,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABSI shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,345,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

