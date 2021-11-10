Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $20,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.