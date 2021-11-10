Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.
NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 175,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
