Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $112,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.43. 175,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

